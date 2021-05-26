Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,090. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

