Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.11. 589,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,056. The stock has a market cap of $114.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.63. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

