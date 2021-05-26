Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 281,718 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Westpac Banking by 8.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 114,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WBK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

WBK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Westpac Banking Co. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

