Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,359.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,579. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $964.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,446.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,413.09.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,755 shares of company stock worth $15,207,834. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.55.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

