Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Albemarle by 10.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 963.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,595,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Albemarle by 23.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,049,000 after acquiring an additional 201,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $137,969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.78. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,064. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $70.51 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In related news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $3,817,308. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

