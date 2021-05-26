Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Global X MLP ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 588.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,044. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.