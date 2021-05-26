Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,401 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $10,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,375,000 after buying an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,222,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,828,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $98.29 on Wednesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.