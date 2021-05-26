Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$14.40 at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.11. 15,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,954. The firm has a market cap of C$599.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.99. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

