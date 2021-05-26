Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Price Target Raised to C$14.40 at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$13.30 to C$14.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$14.11. 15,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,954. The firm has a market cap of C$599.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The company has a current ratio of 109.01, a quick ratio of 108.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.99. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.06 and a 12 month high of C$14.50.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

