AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 20,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.57. 778,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,183,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $211.13 billion, a PE ratio of -84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

