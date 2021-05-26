aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at Jonestrading

Equities researchers at Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jonestrading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.04.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.