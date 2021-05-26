Auctus (AUC) Trading 18.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $88,637.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00076063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00080276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017761 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.94 or 0.00965745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,888.00 or 0.09908644 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 51,781,190 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.