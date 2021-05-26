Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

AUPH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf purchased 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Leversage purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,525 shares of company stock worth $191,722 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after buying an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUPH stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.10. 252,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,226. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

