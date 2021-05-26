Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.07. 20,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.