Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR traded as high as C$12.64 and last traded at C$12.57, with a volume of 29232 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on APR.UN. TD Securities increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.32, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 112.45%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

