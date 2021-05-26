AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $7.86 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,420.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $1,074.45 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,475.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,277.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

In other AutoZone news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,191.16, for a total transaction of $3,644,949.60. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Insiders sold a total of 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1,390.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,486.05.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

