Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Trading Up 1.9%

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 86,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 827,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company has a market cap of $49.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Avalon Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 60,621.43%.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVLNF)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.