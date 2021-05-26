Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of AVAH opened at $11.29 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

