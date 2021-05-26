AVI Global Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust PLC (LON:AGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of AGT stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 982 ($12.83). 102,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,890. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 988.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 902.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. AVI Global Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 642 ($8.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026.86 ($13.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -541.67.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

