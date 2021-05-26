Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $382 million-$402 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $390.23 million.Avid Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.270 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. 5,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,290. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Equities analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Claman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $104,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 99,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,632.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,772 shares of company stock worth $987,325 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.