Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avista in a research report issued on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.67.

Avista stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. Avista has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.95%.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Avista by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

