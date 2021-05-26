Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.960-2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.180-2.380 EPS.

NYSE AVA remained flat at $$45.41 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,407. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.89. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $83,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,976 shares in the company, valued at $166,077.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

