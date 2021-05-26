Axis DeFi Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00003003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $124,818.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00078680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00018469 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.86 or 0.00954686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.50 or 0.09730365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00091504 BTC.

Axis DeFi Coin Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

