Azul Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,805 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,028 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Azul by 9.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Azul in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Azul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.20 target price on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Azul in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azul presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE:AZUL traded up $1.71 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 93,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. Azul has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $330.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Azul will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

