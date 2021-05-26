B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Golar LNG in a report issued on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of GLNG opened at $11.60 on Monday. Golar LNG has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.67.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after acquiring an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,852,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 151,263 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $24,859,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 224.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,376,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

