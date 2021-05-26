Ball (NYSE:BLL) Shares Gap Down to $85.87

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.87, but opened at $83.94. Ball shares last traded at $83.31, with a volume of 19,349 shares changing hands.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.16. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 272.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter valued at $316,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ball by 448.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 150,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Ball by 47.2% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 36,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,835 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

