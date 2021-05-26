bAlpha (BALPHA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.66 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One bAlpha coin can currently be bought for $308.68 or 0.00785907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $7.66 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00075834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00017862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.40 or 0.00971059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,900.98 or 0.09931980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About bAlpha

BALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

