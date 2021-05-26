Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

BBVA opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 56.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

