Banco Bradesco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 31,723 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average volume of 4,345 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $5.46.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $1.23. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bradesco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,715,000 after buying an additional 5,496,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after buying an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,514,000 after buying an additional 26,468,433 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660,504 shares during the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

