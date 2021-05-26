Banco Santander S.A. Has $48.45 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 228,655 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 0.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Nord/LB lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,435 shares of company stock worth $41,978,975. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,625,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.