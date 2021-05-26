Banco Santander S.A. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,374 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Adobe by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 31,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $505.33. The stock had a trading volume of 31,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.44. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

