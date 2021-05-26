Banco Santander S.A. Sells 10,665 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,532 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DB stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.86. 151,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,761,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

