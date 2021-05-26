Banco Santander S.A. Sells 56,206 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56,206 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $73,773,717.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,670,460 shares of company stock worth $642,613,029 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 226,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.81. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $400.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.