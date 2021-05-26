BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,434 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

BXS opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.26. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

