Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 13,333 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 384,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $155,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $443.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,734. The business’s 50 day moving average is $433.98 and its 200-day moving average is $413.65. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

