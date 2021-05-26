Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.45% of The Mosaic worth $53,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 51,067 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,622 shares in the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital cut The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

The Mosaic stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

