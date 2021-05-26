Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 117,364 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,364 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

HOLX traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 85,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

