Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 644,548 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,672,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,548 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 3.66% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $98,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 93,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 331.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 430,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 330,932 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 77,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 22,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

