Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 120,921 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,921 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $44,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,218,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,925,000 after purchasing an additional 197,326 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,171,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 437,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.06.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 47.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

