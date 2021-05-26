Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 118,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 572,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,343,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 42,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,877,145. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $361.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

