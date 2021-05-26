Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.47.

ATUS opened at $36.43 on Monday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,734 shares of company stock worth $7,072,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

