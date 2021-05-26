Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 383 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,060,676,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.96, for a total transaction of $6,234,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,342,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,044,675. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,077.86.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,287.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $747.02 and a 12 month high of $1,339.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,272.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,185.34.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

