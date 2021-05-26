Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 146,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of Huntsman as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,115,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 825,248 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,689,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,210,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,571,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.33%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

