Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,054 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,157.9% during the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 27,709 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Anthem by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after buying an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Anthem by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,876 shares of company stock worth $21,983,340 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem stock opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.41. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.65.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

