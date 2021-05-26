Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 176,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.