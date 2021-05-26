Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 925.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $10.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 86,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 33,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the first quarter worth $147,000. 30.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

