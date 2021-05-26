Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 123.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $14,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CAPE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 52 week low of $136.79 and a 52 week high of $206.75.

