Barclays Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

DV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of DV stock opened at $34.80 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

