Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Barloworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barloworld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.