Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.97. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a positive return on equity of 19.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

