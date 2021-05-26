BCE (NYSE:BCE) PT Raised to $59.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in BCE by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 615,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter worth $2,836,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 136,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

